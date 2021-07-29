The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,641 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $12,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 202.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $851,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314,238 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $581,188,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 195.3% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 868,836 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $213,736,000 after acquiring an additional 574,569 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 46.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,317,954 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $972,663,000 after acquiring an additional 420,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 199.7% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 570,078 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $140,241,000 after acquiring an additional 379,864 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.86.

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total value of $483,977.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SHW opened at $287.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $278.50. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $211.51 and a twelve month high of $293.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.07.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.09% and a net margin of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

