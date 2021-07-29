The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group started coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.10.

Shares of NYSE:SMG opened at $181.76 on Tuesday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a one year low of $143.08 and a one year high of $254.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $194.16. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 67.91% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 24,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total transaction of $5,521,689.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,719 shares in the company, valued at $22,734,934.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 1,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.42, for a total transaction of $337,380.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,640,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,856,233.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,498 shares of company stock worth $12,050,147 over the last three months. Company insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 769.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 123.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

