The Sage Group’s (SGE) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

The Sage Group (LON:SGE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SGE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Sage Group to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 630 ($8.23) in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Numis Securities lifted their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 780 ($10.19) to GBX 870 ($11.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on The Sage Group from GBX 680 ($8.88) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, raised The Sage Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 770 ($10.06) price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 698 ($9.12).

Get The Sage Group alerts:

Shares of LON SGE traded down GBX 6.96 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 690.25 ($9.02). 5,220,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,651,372. The firm has a market cap of £7.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03. The Sage Group has a 52 week low of GBX 543.20 ($7.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 774.40 ($10.12). The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 679.75.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.