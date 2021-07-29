The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Position Lifted by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $7,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 18,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.80.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, COO Jon R. Moeller sold 132,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total value of $17,788,846.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,167,114.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total value of $414,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,193,740 shares of company stock valued at $295,603,005 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $139.10. The stock had a trading volume of 591,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,361,126. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.25. The stock has a market cap of $340.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.8698 dividend. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.97%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

