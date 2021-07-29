The Mission Group (LON:TMG) Trading Up 0.6%

The Mission Group plc (LON:TMG) shares were up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 84 ($1.10) and last traded at GBX 82.50 ($1.08). Approximately 49,376 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 161,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 82 ($1.07).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of The Mission Group in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

The company has a market capitalization of £75.95 million and a PE ratio of -35.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.00.

In related news, insider Robert Andrew Day sold 1,373,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.05), for a total value of £1,099,000 ($1,435,850.54).

The Mission Group Company Profile (LON:TMG)

The Mission Group plc provides marketing and advertising related services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company offers marketing communications services specializing in the technology, medical, and automotive sector; public relations services; and advertising, media buying, digital marketing, events, and training services.

