The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, an increase of 1,258.3% from the June 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS HOKCY opened at $1.60 on Thursday. The Hong Kong and China Gas has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.59.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Hong Kong and China Gas stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) by 39.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,933 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Hong Kong and China Gas were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass, and industrial and agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and aviation fuel facilities.

