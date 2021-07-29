The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €4.70 Price Target for Banco Santander (BME:SAN)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €4.70 ($5.53) price target on Banco Santander (BME:SAN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.30 ($3.88) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays set a €3.40 ($4.00) target price on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €3.30 ($3.88) target price on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Banco Santander from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a €3.80 ($4.47) target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €4.00 ($4.71) price objective on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €3.39 ($3.99).

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander has a 52-week low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a 52-week high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.