The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU)

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on YOU. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Clear Secure in a research report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Clear Secure in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.83.

NYSE:YOU opened at $45.27 on Monday. Clear Secure has a 12 month low of $38.26 and a 12 month high of $53.97.

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

