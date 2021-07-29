The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Hits New 1-Year High at $336.10

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $336.10 and last traded at $335.68, with a volume of 5284 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $330.87.

Several research analysts have commented on EL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.04.

The stock has a market capitalization of $121.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $311.51.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.46%.

In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $267,121.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 53,531 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.01, for a total transaction of $17,398,110.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 356,407 shares of company stock worth $110,030,350 in the last ninety days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile (NYSE:EL)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

