The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) announced its earnings results on Monday. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $768.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.87) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis.
The Cheesecake Factory stock traded down $7.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.75. The company had a trading volume of 6,051,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,406. The Cheesecake Factory has a fifty-two week low of $22.75 and a fifty-two week high of $65.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.57.
Several brokerages have recently commented on CAKE. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James raised shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.
About The Cheesecake Factory
Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.
