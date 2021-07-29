The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $467.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

AAN traded down $1.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,262. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.89. The stock has a market cap of $978.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48. The Aaron’s has a one year low of $16.20 and a one year high of $37.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from The Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. The Aaron’s’s payout ratio is 13.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.30.

In other news, Director John W. Robinson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,251,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 399,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,282,268. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

The Aaron’s Company Profile

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

