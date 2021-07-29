Thai Union Group Public (OTCMKTS:TUFBY) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Thai Union Group Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TUFBY) rose 4.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.15 and last traded at $12.15. Approximately 1,166 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.65.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Thai Union Group Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.65.

Thai Union Group Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells frozen, chilled, and canned seafood in Thailand and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ambient Seafood; Frozen and Chilled Seafood and Related Businesses; and Pet food, Value-Added and Other Businesses.

