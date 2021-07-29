TG Therapeutics (TGTX) to Release Earnings on Monday

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 2nd. Analysts expect TG Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.99 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35,158.99% and a negative return on equity of 95.94%. On average, analysts expect TG Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ TGTX remained flat at $$36.61 on Thursday. 2,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,335,990. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.04. TG Therapeutics has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $56.74.

TGTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

