TFI International (TSE:TFII) PT Raised to C$158.00

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada to C$158.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TFII. CIBC boosted their price objective on TFI International to C$154.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on TFI International to C$120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on TFI International from C$115.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on TFI International from C$109.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on TFI International from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$119.91.

Shares of TFI International stock opened at C$138.21 on Tuesday. TFI International has a twelve month low of C$53.08 and a twelve month high of C$145.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.86 billion and a PE ratio of 35.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$116.62.

In other TFI International news, Director Alain Bédard sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.00, for a total transaction of C$1,680,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,165,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$466,496,128. Insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $11,014,800 in the last ninety days.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

