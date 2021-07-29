TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by TD Securities

TFI International (NYSE:TFII)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at TD Securities in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a C$104.95 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$140.00.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TFII. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $104.95 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $104.95 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.67.

Get TFI International alerts:

Shares of TFII stock opened at $110.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.54. TFI International has a one year low of $39.91 and a one year high of $115.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.45. TFI International had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 19.30%. As a group, equities analysts expect that TFI International will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 196.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 11,049 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after buying an additional 8,605 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TFI International by 929.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 172,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,927,000 after purchasing an additional 155,883 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFI International during the 1st quarter worth about $1,121,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFI International during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. 49.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.