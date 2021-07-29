Tesla’s (TSLA) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TSLA. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $875.00 target price (up previously from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $900.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $540.52.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $646.98 on Tuesday. Tesla has a 12-month low of $273.00 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The company has a market cap of $623.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 646.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $636.55.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $644.06, for a total value of $6,440,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,028,747.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total transaction of $719,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,490,659.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,925 shares of company stock worth $15,183,184. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,497,219,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 39.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,864,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,297 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 1,377.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,085,853 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $766,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,360 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in Tesla by 108.7% during the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 80,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $53,434,000 after buying an additional 995,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 217.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 827,381 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $552,633,000 after acquiring an additional 566,506 shares during the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.