TenUp Price Reaches $0.10 on Exchanges (TUP)

TenUp (CURRENCY:TUP) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 29th. Over the last week, TenUp has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. One TenUp coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000261 BTC on popular exchanges. TenUp has a market capitalization of $2.79 million and $9,806.00 worth of TenUp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00018870 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003391 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 39.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000940 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001848 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000025 BTC.

TenUp Profile

TUP is a coin. TenUp’s total supply is 64,955,819 coins and its circulating supply is 26,729,801 coins. TenUp’s official Twitter account is @TenupNation and its Facebook page is accessible here . TenUp’s official website is www.tenup.io

TenUp Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenUp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenUp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TenUp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

