Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) Short Interest Down 49.0% in July

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 49.0% from the June 30th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 stock. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new position in Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 31,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

Shares of TVE stock opened at $26.05 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.02. Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.1385 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

