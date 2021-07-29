Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) Short Interest Up 244.8% in July

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 159,300 shares, an increase of 244.8% from the June 30th total of 46,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 435,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

In other Templeton Global Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 66,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.49 per share, for a total transaction of $367,791.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,332,588 shares of company stock valued at $7,420,866. Insiders own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 1.0% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 383,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. raised its position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 4.7% in the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 559,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 25,116 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 9.0% in the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,452,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,024,000 after purchasing an additional 202,000 shares during the period. 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Templeton Global Income Fund stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $5.55. The company had a trading volume of 995,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,272. Templeton Global Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $5.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.037 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

Templeton Global Income Fund Company Profile

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

