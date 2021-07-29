Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) Short Interest Up 131.0% in July

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 131.0% from the June 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Templeton Dragon Fund stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,249. Templeton Dragon Fund has a 52 week low of $19.67 and a 52 week high of $27.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.00.

Get Templeton Dragon Fund alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDF. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Templeton Dragon Fund by 1.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,331,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,001,000 after acquiring an additional 78,369 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 16.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,690,000 after purchasing an additional 47,282 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund during the first quarter worth about $313,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund during the first quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Hudson Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.02% of the company’s stock.

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

Featured Article: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Dragon Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Dragon Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.