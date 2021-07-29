Telos Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:TLS)

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 1,100 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,347% compared to the typical daily volume of 76 call options.

In other Telos news, COO Edward L. Williams sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total value of $38,604.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rinaldi D. Pisani sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $6,450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 515,058 shares of company stock worth $16,243,120 over the last 90 days. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLS. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its stake in shares of Telos by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Telos by 169.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Telos by 254.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Telos by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Telos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 34.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TLS. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Telos from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Telos in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.88.

Telos stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.74. 2,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 760,771. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.30. Telos has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $41.84. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion and a PE ratio of 690.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

