Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) Short Interest Up 330.0% in July

Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 622,700 shares, an increase of 330.0% from the June 30th total of 144,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of TLGT opened at $0.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.54. Teligent has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $2.61.
Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.59 million for the quarter.
Teligent Company Profile
Teligent, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company offers generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms.
Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives
Receive News & Ratings for Teligent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teligent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.