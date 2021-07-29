Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) Short Interest Up 330.0% in July

Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 622,700 shares, an increase of 330.0% from the June 30th total of 144,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of TLGT opened at $0.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.54. Teligent has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $2.61.

Get Teligent alerts:

Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.59 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teligent during the first quarter worth approximately $2,584,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teligent by 1,266.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 414,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 384,302 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teligent during the first quarter worth $1,555,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teligent by 902.0% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 248,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 223,889 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Teligent by 6,400.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 126,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 124,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Teligent Company Profile

Teligent, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company offers generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Teligent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teligent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.