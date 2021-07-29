Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) Given a €2.60 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €2.60 ($3.06) target price on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.90 ($3.41) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.10 ($2.47) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.31 ($2.72) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €3.20 ($3.76) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €2.70 ($3.18) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Telefónica Deutschland has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €2.69 ($3.17).

Shares of ETR:O2D opened at €2.26 ($2.66) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion and a PE ratio of 22.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €2.31. Telefónica Deutschland has a 52 week low of €2.10 ($2.47) and a 52 week high of €2.63 ($3.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.73.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

