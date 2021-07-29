Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $15.250-$15.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Teledyne Technologies also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $3.550-$3.650 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:TDY traded up $14.56 on Wednesday, reaching $456.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,994. Teledyne Technologies has a 52-week low of $298.78 and a 52-week high of $459.84. The company has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $425.66. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.43. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $805.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TDY. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a buy rating and a $504.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a neutral rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $447.00.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

