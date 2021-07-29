Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.67, Fidelity Earnings reports. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 13.54%. Teledyne Technologies updated its FY 2021 guidance to $15.250-$15.500 EPS and its Q3 2021 guidance to $3.550-$3.650 EPS.

NYSE:TDY traded down $7.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $448.94. The stock had a trading volume of 215,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,314. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $425.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 42.74, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Teledyne Technologies has a 12 month low of $298.78 and a 12 month high of $459.84.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TDY shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $455.00.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

