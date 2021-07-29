Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Given New $225.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $202.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a buy rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $225.29.

TDOC stock opened at $151.81 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.27. The company has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.48 and a beta of 0.27. Teladoc Health has a 52-week low of $129.74 and a 52-week high of $308.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $503.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.85 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. Teladoc Health’s revenue was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.48, for a total value of $1,564,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,841,161.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $320,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,368 shares of company stock worth $5,323,435 over the last three months. 6.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Teladoc Health by 234.9% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 39.7% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 77.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

