Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Shares Gap Down to $21.83

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.83, but opened at $21.00. Teck Resources shares last traded at $21.42, with a volume of 79,411 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TECK shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$26.50 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their target price on Teck Resources from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Teck Resources from C$38.50 to C$37.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Teck Resources from $27.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.97.

The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of -66.50 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.69.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.0404 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 10.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Teck Resources by 201.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Teck Resources by 25.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the first quarter valued at about $126,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 23.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $189,000. Institutional investors own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

