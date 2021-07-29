Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ stock traded up $1.97 on Thursday, hitting $187.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,618. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.99. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.01 and a 1 year high of $188.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 34.95%.

NDAQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.04.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.66, for a total transaction of $375,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,784,256. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

