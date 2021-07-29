Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,572 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3,233.3% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SWKS shares. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.10.

NASDAQ SWKS traded up $4.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $196.96. The stock had a trading volume of 66,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,045,625. The firm has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $179.59. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.72 and a 12 month high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 27.67%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.