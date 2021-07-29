Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Has $1.35 Million Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

NASDAQ TTWO traded down $1.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $170.15. 45,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,884. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $177.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.56. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.00 and a 1-year high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $784.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.58 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 25.16% and a net margin of 17.46%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $226.00 to $212.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.72.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.