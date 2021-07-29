Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BABA. Camden National Bank increased its position in Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 398,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,849,000 after acquiring an additional 7,041 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Alibaba Group by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Alibaba Group by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,828,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $890,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,086 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the subject of several recent research reports. DZ Bank cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $288.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.90.

BABA traded up $2.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $198.85. 1,047,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,845,572. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $212.70. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $179.67 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The company has a market cap of $538.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.80.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

