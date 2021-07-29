Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 1,750 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $14,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.5% during the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.9% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 20,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 22.0% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 25,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 4,535 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 93.4% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,262,000. 68.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.24.

NYSE:PSX opened at $75.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.16. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $43.27 and a 52-week high of $94.34. The company has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.69.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -404.49%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

