Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $12.54 Million Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.13% of WEX worth $12,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WEX. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in WEX by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in WEX by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 362,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,830,000 after buying an additional 54,224 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in WEX by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,624,000 after buying an additional 34,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in WEX by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $202.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. WEX Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.64 and a twelve month high of $234.64. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.29.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. WEX had a positive return on equity of 10.61% and a negative net margin of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $410.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.62 million. On average, analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

WEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on WEX in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 price objective on shares of WEX in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on WEX from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen upgraded WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $235.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.54.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

