Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Decreases Stock Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 245,270 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 24,352 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.08% of Western Digital worth $16,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WDC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Western Digital by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $14,022,000 after purchasing an additional 22,751 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Western Digital by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,320,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $516,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,328 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Western Digital by 153.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 80,306 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 48,641 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $756,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on WDC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Western Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Western Digital from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.09.

Shares of WDC opened at $63.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.71 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.71. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $33.53 and a 1-year high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 8.34%. Research analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.