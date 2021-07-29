Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires 8,310 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,310 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Cerner were worth $17,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 850,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,771,000 after purchasing an additional 18,684 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at $286,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in Cerner by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 9,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cerner alerts:

In other Cerner news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $422,288.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,882 shares in the company, valued at $299,146.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $6,775,346.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,775,346.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN opened at $78.76 on Thursday. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $66.75 and a twelve month high of $84.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.95.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is 35.92%.

Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.31.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Featured Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.