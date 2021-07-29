TD Securities Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF)

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by TD Securities in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a C$27.58 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$39.00.

BADFF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Badger Infrastructure Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$43.00 to C$38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.02.

BADFF opened at $27.64 on Tuesday. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 52 week low of $21.25 and a 52 week high of $36.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.44.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

