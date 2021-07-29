TD Securities Increases Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Price Target to C$22.00

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) had its price target hoisted by analysts at TD Securities from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WTE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$27.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$21.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$19.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Monday.

Shares of TSE:WTE opened at C$21.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.13, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.01. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 12 month low of C$13.12 and a 12 month high of C$24.82.

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$91.33 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Westshore Terminals Investment will post 0.9811435 EPS for the current year.

About Westshore Terminals Investment

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States.

