Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $79.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Taro Pharmaceutical Industries is engaged in the production, research and development, and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products, with a focus on generic products. In addition to the production of finished dosage form drugs, they also synthesize the pharmaceutical chemicals used in their production. Products are sold through wholesalers, generic drug distributors, drug store chains, mass merchandisers, HMOs, food stores, pharmacies and hospitals. “

TARO has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of TARO stock opened at $72.36 on Wednesday. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1 year low of $53.95 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 0.94.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.25. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 70.43% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. As a group, analysts expect that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TARO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,577,000 after purchasing an additional 7,027 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $1,368,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $1,059,000. Institutional investors own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

