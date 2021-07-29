Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) vs. ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Head-To-Head Analysis

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) and ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tandem Diabetes Care and ICU Medical.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tandem Diabetes Care 1 2 6 0 2.56 ICU Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00

Tandem Diabetes Care currently has a consensus target price of $123.11, indicating a potential upside of 17.76%. ICU Medical has a consensus target price of $240.50, indicating a potential upside of 20.67%. Given ICU Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ICU Medical is more favorable than Tandem Diabetes Care.

Profitability

This table compares Tandem Diabetes Care and ICU Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tandem Diabetes Care -4.53% -1.12% -0.51% ICU Medical 7.44% 8.69% 7.19%

Risk and Volatility

Tandem Diabetes Care has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ICU Medical has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.0% of Tandem Diabetes Care shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.8% of ICU Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Tandem Diabetes Care shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of ICU Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tandem Diabetes Care and ICU Medical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tandem Diabetes Care $498.83 million 13.13 -$34.38 million ($0.39) -268.05 ICU Medical $1.27 billion 3.33 $86.87 million $6.13 32.51

ICU Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Tandem Diabetes Care. Tandem Diabetes Care is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ICU Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ICU Medical beats Tandem Diabetes Care on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors. The company was founded by George A. Lopez in 1984 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

