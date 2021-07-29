TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) fell 5.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.86 and last traded at $6.02. 2,545,751 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 14,870,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.40.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TAL. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $6.90 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. CLSA downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.51.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.63 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $342,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 182,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,826,000 after purchasing an additional 8,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,000,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,555,000 after purchasing an additional 860,705 shares in the last quarter. 54.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

