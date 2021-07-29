TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Downgraded to Hold at Daiwa Capital Markets

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) was downgraded by investment analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $6.90 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $38.00. Daiwa Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.81% from the company’s previous close.

TAL has been the subject of several other research reports. Nomura reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of TAL Education Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. cut shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. DBS Vickers cut shares of TAL Education Group to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of TAL Education Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.51.

TAL Education Group stock opened at $6.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -33.68 and a beta of 0.08. TAL Education Group has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $90.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 140.5% in the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 21,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 12,410 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,050,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the first quarter valued at about $393,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 448.4% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 38,877 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 11.5% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 717,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,641,000 after purchasing an additional 74,084 shares during the period. 54.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

