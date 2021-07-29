Takeda Pharmaceutical (TAK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) will be announcing its earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 11.77%. On average, analysts expect Takeda Pharmaceutical to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TAK stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.03. The company had a trading volume of 45,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,954,760. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.06. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $15.30 and a 1-year high of $19.97.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TAK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,631 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $3,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

