T2 Biosystems (TTOO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. T2 Biosystems has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). T2 Biosystems had a negative net margin of 188.59% and a negative return on equity of 796.57%. The company had revenue of $6.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 million. On average, analysts expect T2 Biosystems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of T2 Biosystems stock opened at $1.06 on Thursday. T2 Biosystems has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $3.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.23.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TTOO. Zacks Investment Research raised T2 Biosystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of T2 Biosystems in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. T2 Biosystems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.83.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in T2 Biosystems stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) by 145.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 101,984 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.11% of T2 Biosystems worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 17.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance technology that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

