Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Lowered to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Sysmex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Sysmex stock opened at $60.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a PE ratio of 81.36 and a beta of 0.21. Sysmex has a 12 month low of $36.09 and a 12 month high of $65.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.37.

Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $879.76 million for the quarter. Sysmex had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 10.89%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sysmex will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sysmex

Sysmex Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. The company offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs.

