Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Lowered to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Sysmex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Shares of Sysmex stock opened at $60.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a PE ratio of 81.36 and a beta of 0.21. Sysmex has a 12 month low of $36.09 and a 12 month high of $65.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.37.
About Sysmex
Sysmex Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. The company offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs.
Read More: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?
Receive News & Ratings for Sysmex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysmex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.