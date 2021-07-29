Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.21.

SYF stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.34. The stock had a trading volume of 51,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,169,042. The company has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.04. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $50.96.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.65. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 27.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 25th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $432,178.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,786,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,821,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,644 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,927,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,265 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,491,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,280,000 after purchasing an additional 58,389 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,301,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,442,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,977,000 after purchasing an additional 59,306 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

