Sylvania Platinum’s (SLP) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP) in a research note released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 195 ($2.55) price target on the stock.
Shares of SLP traded down GBX 1.70 ($0.02) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 108.30 ($1.41). 666,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,828,747. The company has a current ratio of 10.41, a quick ratio of 9.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 120.70. Sylvania Platinum has a 52 week low of GBX 46 ($0.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 150 ($1.96). The stock has a market cap of £295.09 million and a P/E ratio of 7.27.
Sylvania Platinum Company Profile
