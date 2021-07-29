Sylvania Platinum’s (SLP) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP) in a research note released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 195 ($2.55) price target on the stock.

Shares of SLP traded down GBX 1.70 ($0.02) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 108.30 ($1.41). 666,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,828,747. The company has a current ratio of 10.41, a quick ratio of 9.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 120.70. Sylvania Platinum has a 52 week low of GBX 46 ($0.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 150 ($1.96). The stock has a market cap of £295.09 million and a P/E ratio of 7.27.

Sylvania Platinum Company Profile

Sylvania Platinum Limited primarily engages in the retreatment of platinum group metals (PGM) bearing chrome tailings materials in South Africa and Mauritius. The company produces PGMs, such as platinum, palladium, and rhodium. It holds interests in the Sylvania dump operations, as well as Northern Limb projects.

