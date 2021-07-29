Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF (BATS:HEGD) Trading Down 0.1%

Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF (BATS:HEGD) was down 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.39 and last traded at $18.47. Approximately 58,175 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $18.49.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.04.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF (BATS:HEGD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

