Susquehanna Bancshares Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Knowles (NYSE:KN)

Knowles (NYSE:KN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Susquehanna Bancshares in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $22.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on KN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Knowles from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of KN traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.94. 63,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,218. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.78. Knowles has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $22.11. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 66.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.36.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. Knowles had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 5.27%. Analysts forecast that Knowles will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Keith Barnes sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $136,383.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,428.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Knowles by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,915,203 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $332,945,000 after purchasing an additional 503,631 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Knowles by 294.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,431,798 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,713,000 after buying an additional 3,307,451 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 50.9% in the first quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,954,625 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,891,000 after buying an additional 659,711 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its position in shares of Knowles by 3.5% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,858,757 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,885,000 after acquiring an additional 62,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Knowles by 9.2% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,447,622 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,284,000 after acquiring an additional 122,290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

