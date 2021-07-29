Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.73, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 8.40%.

NASDAQ:SGC traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.26. The stock had a trading volume of 355 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,776. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.24. The company has a market capitalization of $378.82 million, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.87. Superior Group of Companies has a one year low of $16.26 and a one year high of $29.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Superior Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Superior Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 18.11%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SGC shares. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Superior Group of Companies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Superior Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

About Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food and other restaurants; retail stores; special purpose industrial facilities; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

