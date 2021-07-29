Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.73 EPS

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.73, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 8.40%.

NASDAQ:SGC traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.26. The stock had a trading volume of 355 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,776. Superior Group of Companies has a twelve month low of $16.26 and a twelve month high of $29.33. The firm has a market cap of $378.82 million, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Superior Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.11%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SGC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Superior Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Superior Group of Companies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

About Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food and other restaurants; retail stores; special purpose industrial facilities; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

