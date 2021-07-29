Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.73 EPS

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.73, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 8.40%.
NASDAQ:SGC traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.26. The stock had a trading volume of 355 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,776. Superior Group of Companies has a twelve month low of $16.26 and a twelve month high of $29.33. The firm has a market cap of $378.82 million, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.82.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Superior Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.11%.
About Superior Group of Companies
Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food and other restaurants; retail stores; special purpose industrial facilities; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.
